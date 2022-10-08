Ex-PM Imran Khan likely to be arrested in foreign funding case: reports

ISLAMABAD – Ousted premier Imran Khan is likely to be arrested or put under house arrest in connection to foreign funding case, reports said hours after PTI leaders were held by federal investigators.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the interior minister directed officials to lodge a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman who announced giving a final call for a long march toward the capital.

Lately, PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah confirmed the detention of Senator Saifullah Niazi and leader Hamid Zaman in a case pertaining to the party’s prohibited funding.

In a presser, Minister said that PTI leaders have been taken into ‘protective custody’, saying they were not appearing before the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in the party’s prohibited funding case.

Earlier, the country's electoral watchdog in its verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

In a case that dragged on for years, the former ruling party was accused of receiving funds from abroad, which is illegal as per the law.

ECP maintained that the party had submitted a fake affidavit about its bank accounts, and it had determined that the party hid 13 bank accounts that it should have declared.

On the other hand, Imran Khan directed party workers to get ready for the Azadi March toward the capital, triggering the government to call out armed forces and deploy troops in the capital city.

In his rallies, the PTI chief maintained that there is only one way for Pakistan to come out of the prevailing crisis and that is to ensure early elections.