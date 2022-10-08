Does former Pakistani president Asif Zardari have cancer?

Social media users have speculated about former Pakistani President Asif Zardari in recent times, suggesting that the PPP leader was diagnosed with malignant pleural effusion.

Unconfirmed and unverifiable reports on social media handle created a frenzy, saying that the 67-year-old is suffering from advanced-stage cancer, however, the personal physician and close aide of the former premier trashed all rumors.

Dr Asim Hussain on Friday said the seasoned politician is in ‘good health’. Mr Zardari, who was admitted to Dr Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton for the past week, would be discharged soon, he wrote in a tweet.

“Being the personal physician of Mr Asif Ali Zardari, I would like to state that all his reports circulating are fake. He is in good health and will be discharged in a few days. I will update on a daily basis. Pay no heed to pranksters,” the tweet further reads.

Today mr asif ali Zardari is much better and improving hale and hearty undergoing pulmonary physio — Dr. Asim Hussain (SI, NI) (@iDrAsim) October 7, 2022

Earlier, the children of the PPP leader confirmed that the former President was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a chest infection and a team of senior pulmonologists attended him.

Earlier, a few health experts from the Gulf country visited him as they are aware of his health history. They found the treatment at the hospital perfect and didn’t see any reason to shift him abroad for treatment, the PPP leader further maintained.

Foreign Minister and son of PPP leader, Bilawal Bhutto, also shared update, saying his father’s health is improving as compared to the previous weeks. There is no need for a surgical procedure at the moment, saying his father will stay under medical surveillance for some time.