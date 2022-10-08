Pakistan’s peace desire must not be construed as weakness, reiterates COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Chief (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the 146 PMA Long Course Passing Out Parade ceremony in Kakul as a Chief Guest here on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, General Bajwa urged young cadets to develop the lofty attributes of leadership with a sense of purpose to gain the respect and trust of their subordinates as they go into service.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said armed forces with the support of the citizens will never allow any force to politically or economically destabilize Pakistan.

Pakistan in its quest for peace has extended sincere and all-out efforts to evolve good neighbourly relations with all neighbors and regional countries, he added.

COAS continued saying that we are trying our best to break the political deadlock that restricted nation to move forward and resolve all regional and bilateral issues in a peaceful and dignified manner.

He further added that the people of South Asian nation deserve to live in better conditions, equating prosperity with sustained economic growth, development, and above all lasting peace.

Peace is the need of the hour to resolve all bilateral issues, COAS said, adding that we should collectively fight hunger, poverty, illiteracy, population explosion, climate change, and disease.

He also maintained that Pakistan's desire for peace should not be construed as its weakness, saying no one should make any mistake about our collective resolve to defend our core interests and every inch of the motherland.

Armed forces with the full support of the nation turned the tide against terrorism and ensured that organized terrorism is decisively rooted out, COAS said, calling it a unique accomplishment.

The top general also heaped praise on exemplary show of discipline and professionalism by the cadets, expressing confidence that the prestige, security and safety of our country is in safe hands.

General Bajwa also advised the cadets to remain focused on their job and never get districted by fake news and political wrangling, and further advised them to respect the democratic institutions.

Meanwhile, those passed out today included 20 foreign cadets from Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Iraq. Besides them, 4 female cades from Sri Lanka and Maldives also passed out today.