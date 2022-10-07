No restrictions on freedom of press in Pakistan: COAS Bajwa
10:00 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
WASHINGTON – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that there were no restrictions on freedom of the press in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while speaking to members of the Washington-based think tank community at a special event held at the Pakistani ambassador’s residence.

The army chief dispelled the impression that the establishment in Pakistan was involved in the mistreatment of journalists or restricting freedom of the press in the country.

The army chief discussed US-Pakistan bilateral relations, emphasising that the two “strategic partners” should enhance trade and economic ties. He also expressed concerns about the country’s economic situation.

Gen Bajwa appreciated that Pakistan was not hyphenated with any other country anymore and its relations with other countries stood on their own. He said that Pakistan wanted good and independent relations with every country, including the US and China.

The Kashmir issue was brought up during the session, to which the army chief underlined that even though Pakistan always wanted a resolution as soon as possible so that both countries could have better neighbourly relations, the August 2019 decision of the Modi government has changed the situation.

