Yasir Hussain gears up for 'Javed Iqbal 2'
Source: Yasir Hussain (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar's much-awaited film, Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer, is getting a sequel.

While the biopic on the country's most notorious serial killer was never released in Pakistan, the film was lauded by the international audience as the team was invited to several international film festivals.

Taking to Instagram, Yasir shared his plans for a sequel in an earlier conversation. Moreover, he revealed that he will be working on the sequel which will be “more brutal than part 1” of the film.

'Forget one. Wait for this one.

JAVED IQBAL 2. Full story

CominG SooN', captioned the Jhooti actor.

Javed Iqbal was originally supposed to be released in October last year, but the premiere was pushed to December 24 because it was still being cleared by the censor boards. December proved to be unlucky as well — the film’s release experienced yet another delay due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. The release date was then rescheduled to January 28. 

