Kalimat Foundation shares expertise in providing learning resources for refugees 

SHARJAH - Kalimat Foundation (KF) recently participated as the Knowledge Expert in the “Tanween Mega Challenge: Design Solutions for Refugees” organised by the King Abdulaziz Global Cultural Center “Ithra” in Saudi Arabia from November 1-4, aiming to guide and direct innovators and creators participating in the challenge to offer solutions and ideas to improve the quality of life for refugees worldwide by providing sustainable knowledge and education resources.
Tanween Mega Challenge
The Tanween challenges serve as the flagship initiative of “Ithra”, the largest creativity platform in Saudi Arabia. They offer an ideal opportunity for emerging creatives and experienced professionals to collaborate with top experts in translating their concepts into executable programs and initiatives. Part of the Tanween Challenges, the Tanween Mega Challenge comprises three key tracks, namely, education, food security, and energy.
Reem Jassem, Manager of Special Initiatives at Kalimat Foundation, in collaboration with Alia Al Rawashdeh, education in emergency expert in Jordan, supervised the participants in the education track, guiding them to develop and present effective and executable solutions that cater to the needs of refugee communities and displaced individuals in accessing knowledge resources and achieving sustainable learning opportunities for children and the youth. This included promoting literacy efforts, social integration, and preserving Arab values and culture.
During the event, Reem outlined KF's “Pledge a Library” initiative, which delivers educational resources in Arabic language for refugee children worldwide. Since its launch, the initiative has provided 15,700 Arabic books, benefitting over 100,000 children across 22 host countries.
Inspiring models in overcoming challenges
Commenting on the Foundation's participation in the challenge, Reem Jassem said, “Kalimat Foundation assists refugee communities in improving their quality of life and contributing to the development of communities by providing knowledge and learning resources for children and the youth through collaborations with leading international institutions. Our participation as knowledge experts in this challenge is aimed at sharing our successful experience in the “Pledge a Library” initiative and enhancing our regional and global partnerships to pass on our know-how and support programmes that benefit refugees, and children in particular.”
The annual “Tanween Challenges” invites participants to address important issues in various fields, with each challenge including 20 participants showcasing their creative skills. Participants receive sufficient support and necessary resources to face the challenge head-on, through support from challenge partners and access to a comprehensive program of workshops and lectures, enabling them to successfully implement their innovative solutions.
Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.
The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.45
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.
On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
