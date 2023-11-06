  

Search

World

Kalimat Foundation shares expertise in providing learning resources for refugees 

Web Desk
11:36 PM | 6 Nov, 2023
Kalimat Foundation shares expertise in providing learning resources for refugees 

SHARJAH - Kalimat Foundation (KF) recently participated as the Knowledge Expert in the “Tanween Mega Challenge: Design Solutions for Refugees” organised by the King Abdulaziz Global Cultural Center “Ithra” in Saudi Arabia from November 1-4, aiming to guide and direct innovators and creators participating in the challenge to offer solutions and ideas to improve the quality of life for refugees worldwide by providing sustainable knowledge and education resources.

 Tanween Mega Challenge 

The Tanween challenges serve as the flagship initiative of “Ithra”, the largest creativity platform in Saudi Arabia. They offer an ideal opportunity for emerging creatives and experienced professionals to collaborate with top experts in translating their concepts into executable programs and initiatives. Part of the Tanween Challenges, the Tanween Mega Challenge comprises three key tracks, namely, education, food security, and energy.

 Reem Jassem, Manager of Special Initiatives at Kalimat Foundation, in collaboration with Alia Al Rawashdeh, education in emergency expert in Jordan, supervised the participants in the education track, guiding them to develop and present effective and executable solutions that cater to the needs of refugee communities and displaced individuals in accessing knowledge resources and achieving sustainable learning opportunities for children and the youth. This included promoting literacy efforts, social integration, and preserving Arab values and culture.

 During the event, Reem outlined KF's “Pledge a Library” initiative, which delivers educational resources in Arabic language for refugee children worldwide. Since its launch, the initiative has provided 15,700 Arabic books, benefitting over 100,000 children across 22 host countries.

 Inspiring models in overcoming challenges

Commenting on the Foundation's participation in the challenge, Reem Jassem said, “Kalimat Foundation assists refugee communities in improving their quality of life and contributing to the development of communities by providing knowledge and learning resources for children and the youth through collaborations with leading international institutions. Our participation as knowledge experts in this challenge is aimed at sharing our successful experience in the “Pledge a Library” initiative and enhancing our regional and global partnerships to pass on our know-how and support programmes that benefit refugees, and children in particular.”

The annual “Tanween Challenges” invites participants to address important issues in various fields, with each challenge including 20 participants showcasing their creative skills. Participants receive sufficient support and necessary resources to face the challenge head-on, through support from challenge partners and access to a comprehensive program of workshops and lectures, enabling them to successfully implement their innovative solutions.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

04:42 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

Pro-Khalistan group donates $21,000 to Palestinian refugees

10:20 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

UAE's deputy PM shares video showing Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir ...

01:14 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Elon Musk says he is learning about prolific Muslim explorer Ibn ...

02:22 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

Malala shares special moment with brother on his graduation

04:18 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

World's biggest hotel chain announces to hire over 3,000 refugees

09:36 AM | 15 May, 2023

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:36 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Kalimat Foundation shares expertise in providing learning resources for refugees 

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6 November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates

Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.

The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.45 285.25
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan remain stable; check latest price here

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 November 2023

On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: