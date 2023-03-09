Search

Governor of Afghanistan’s Balkh province killed in suicide blast

04:37 PM | 9 Mar, 2023
Source: Twitter

KABUL – The Taliban governor of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province and two others have been killed in a suicide blast at his office.

The provincial police have confirmed the attack, stating that Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Balkh, was among those who lost their lives in the attack.

Security officials are investigating how the suicide bomber managed to enter the office of the governor as blast took place at second floor of his office in the provincial capital of Mazar-i-Sharif.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but a regional affiliate of the ISIL group has been involved in various deadly attacks since the Taliban came into power.

A dramatic drop was witness in violence across Afghanistan since the Taliban seized control, but the security situation has again deteriorated with deadly attacks by the ISIL.

