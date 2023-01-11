At least 20 killed in suicide blast outside Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul

KABUL – At least 20 people were killed after a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the foreign ministry in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday.

An official of the ministry said the bomber wanted to enter the foreign ministry and he detonated explosives when he was stopped by the security official at the check post.

He confirmed that 20 people were killed and several others injured, who have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Photos shared on social media show at least nine people wounded or killed lying outside the ministry as security forces are rushing to attend them.

The Taliban-run administration in Afghanistan has faced an insurgency by Daesh militants who have targeted Russian and Pakistani embassies and a hotel popular with Chinese businessmen.