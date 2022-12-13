Daesh claims responsibility for attack on Chinese hotel in Kabul

06:32 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
Daesh claims responsibility for attack on Chinese hotel in Kabul
Source: Twitter
Share

KABUL – Daesh, a terrorist organization, on Tuesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a hotel popular with Chinese nationals in Afghan capital city of Kabul.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin confirmed that five nationals were wounded in the terrorist attack carried out on Monday.

"China demands the Afghan side spare no efforts in searching for and rescuing Chinese individuals, and at the same time open a comprehensive investigation, severely punish the attackers, and earnestly strengthen the protection of Chinese citizens and organisations in Afghanistan," Wang told media.

On Monday, Afghan security forces killed three militants after they stormed the Longan Hotel mostly used by Chinese nationals and other foreigners in the Afghan capital.

Soon after the attack, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that two foreign nationals were injured while trying to escape by jumping from the hotel balcony.

Videos shared on social media show clouds of smoke pillowing from the building after terrorists used explosive materials during the attack. A man can also be seen trying to jumping from the hotel balcony. 

Pakistan embassy attack suspect arrested in Kabul 05:29 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

KABUL – Security forces have arrested a suspect involved in a gun attack on officials of Pakistani mission in ...

More From This Category
Indian, Chinese soldiers suffer injuries in ...
08:51 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Indian national carrier set to buy 500 jets from ...
09:43 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
Mike Tyson, DJ Khaled pray for world peace during ...
01:21 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Protests erupt in Bangladesh against rising ...
10:56 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Pakistani, Indian troops exchange fire near ...
01:43 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Football fan takes FIFA World Cup craze to ...
03:49 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 2022
08:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi files defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez
06:52 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr