Nida Yasir completes fashion design course

Recently, she added another feather to her cap by successfully completing her fashion design course. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a heartfelt video capturing the moment she received her well-deserved certificate.

The celebration continued as she shared joyful glimpses of herself revelling in the accomplishment alongside her classmates. It's not just a certificate; it's a testament to her dedication and passion in the realm of fashion design.

