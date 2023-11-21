Search

KP sets up first-ever 'trans desk' at Peshawar's Gulbahar Police Station

11:05 PM | 21 Nov, 2023
KP sets up first-ever 'trans desk' at Peshawar's Gulbahar Police Station
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police have set up the first-ever special desk for transgender people at a police station in Peshawar.

The first "trans desk" has been set up at the Gulbahar Police Station in Peshawar. 

Three individuals have been assigned by Peshawar police from the transgender association. If confirmed, these people would be put in charge of the newly established desk.

The decision was made in response to the transgender community's request for a separate desk in the province, said Kashif Aftab Abbasi, SSP Operations Peshawar, while speaking to a local media outlet. 

He went on to say that those selected will be assigned to the desk in three days following their nomination by the association.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Transgender Community's president Arzu welcomed the creation of the special desk and stressed the need for measures to protect transgender people on a long-term basis.

Arzu said the province has seen the killing of over 100 people from her community since 2013 and the rate of violent crimes against transgender people has continued to rise.

Islamabad Police to recruit transgender police officers

