Driving licence fee revised in Lahore, Rawalpindi

Traffic police is the official authority for issuing driving licences to qualified individuals in Punjab.

Before driving a car or a motorcycle, you must get a licence since it is illegal to operate a vehicle without proper approval of the appropriate authority.

The traffic police department issues driving licences for automobiles, motorbikes, trucks and other vehicles after evaluating the applicant's driving abilities. The authority will provide the person a licence if he passes the exam, allowing him to drive the car on the roads.

Requirements for Licence

1. Original ID card

2. Medical Fitness Certificate for candidates aged 50 years or above

3. Original learner permit

4. Rs180 on STR form has to be deposited in the branch after passing the test.

Licence fee

In order to get a motorbike or motor car licence, an applicant must pay a ticket of Rs950 plus Rs100 (HBL) and Rs 180 for delivery (total Rs1,230).

Tickets are available at any Pakistan Post branch.

