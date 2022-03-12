Noor Mukadam’s father moves court against acquittal of Zahir Jaffer’s parents, employees

ISLAMABAD – The father of slain Noor Mukadam has moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the acquittal of nine people accused including parents and employees of Zahir Jaffer in the heinous murder case.

The appeal filed by Shaukat Mukadam challenged the acquittal of Zakir Jaffer, Ismat Adamjee, domestic helper Jamil, and others.

Earlier, the challan in the case cited that Zahir informed his father about Noor's murder and the father told him ‘there was no need to panic and that his men were coming to dispose of the body’.

Noor’s father claimed that digital evidence is present against all accused and their acquittal was against the law. He prayed the court to punish all persons in accordance with the law.

The grief-stricken father of the slain girl also filed appeals in Islamabad High Court to increase the sentence of Zahir Jaffer.

The recent development comes two weeks after a court sentenced to death Zahir Jaffer for beheading her in a murder that sparked public outrage. Court also acquitted Zahir Jaffer’s parents, a cook at the family's home, and six employees of Therapy Works.

Court also sentenced the convict, a Pakistani-American, to 25 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs200,000 for rape, ten years in jail with an Rs100,000 fine for abduction, and a one-year jail term for keeping Mukadam in illegal confinement.