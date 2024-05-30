Two brothers shot dead, as many injured in Karachi Gurumandar target killing (VIDEO)

Pakistan's financial capital Karachi saw a surge in target killings, and two brothers were killed in fresh attack in the Gurumandir area of provincial capital on Thursday.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online, showing motorbike borne unidentified men intercepting a crossover vehicle and spraying bullets on family members.

In the attack, two of the five brothers succumbed to their injuries, while two others were wounded. The fifth brother is unharmed in the attack.

The brothers were heading to court, and police suspect the attack may have been driven by 'personal enmity.'

Cops are investigating the incident with help of geo-fencing and CCTV footage from the area. At least 17 bullet casings were also recovered from the crime scene.