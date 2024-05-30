Supreme Court rejects request for live broadcast of NAB amendments case hearing

ISLAMABAD – A five-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice, heard the government's appeals against the NAB amendments. The founder of PTI appeared in court via video link.

The Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa requested that the hearing be broadcast live. Justice Athar Minallah supported the live stream; however, the Chief Justice stated that it was a technical case without public interest or appeal.

After deliberation, the bench rejected the request for live broadcasts by a four-to-one majority. Justice Athar Minallah dissented from the majority decision.

More to follow….