Supreme Court rejects request for live broadcast of NAB amendments case hearing

ISLAMABAD – A five-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice, heard the government's appeals against the NAB amendments. The founder of PTI appeared in court via video link.
The Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa requested that the hearing be broadcast live. Justice Athar Minallah supported the live stream; however, the Chief Justice stated that it was a technical case without public interest or appeal.
After deliberation, the bench rejected the request for live broadcasts by a four-to-one majority. Justice Athar Minallah dissented from the majority decision.
More to follow….
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
