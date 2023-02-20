Sabeeka Imam's bold post-workout selfie breaks the internet

Pakistani fashion industry's supermodel Sabeeka Imam, who also charmed her way into being a promising actress with a number of successful stints, is back to steal the limelight for all the good reasons. The fashion icon with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram keeps the internet anticipating whenever she posts a picture.
Cementing herself as an icon in the fashion vicinity with her sartorial choices whether for a red carpet look or a workout, the Welcome to London star's social media platform is full of eye-catching pictures.
The Queen actress is often seen posting glimpses from her professional and private life, and this time was no different when Imam shared a bold workout picture that set the temperature soaring. The starlet's love for keeping herself fit is not a secret as she occasionally rocks gym wear.
Giving major fitness goals to her fans and followers, the Jalaibee diva posted a selfie after her workout session, presumably. Rocking black leggings, a zipper, and headphones, the Laaj starlet looked chic but her plunging neckline caught the attention of her fans who praised the actress for looking effortlessly sizzling.
The Muntazir star captioned the post, “I can tell you’re curious.”
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Imam's recent works include Dushman, Sherdil, Nai Jeena, and Bhanwaray.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.
On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-continues-winning-momentum-against-dollar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.