Sabeeka Imam's bold post-workout selfie breaks the internet

Pakistani fashion industry's supermodel Sabeeka Imam, who also charmed her way into being a promising actress with a number of successful stints, is back to steal the limelight for all the good reasons. The fashion icon with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram keeps the internet anticipating whenever she posts a picture.

Cementing herself as an icon in the fashion vicinity with her sartorial choices whether for a red carpet look or a workout, the Welcome to London star's social media platform is full of eye-catching pictures.

The Queen actress is often seen posting glimpses from her professional and private life, and this time was no different when Imam shared a bold workout picture that set the temperature soaring. The starlet's love for keeping herself fit is not a secret as she occasionally rocks gym wear.

Giving major fitness goals to her fans and followers, the Jalaibee diva posted a selfie after her workout session, presumably. Rocking black leggings, a zipper, and headphones, the Laaj starlet looked chic but her plunging neckline caught the attention of her fans who praised the actress for looking effortlessly sizzling.

The Muntazir star captioned the post, “I can tell you’re curious.”

On the work front, Imam's recent works include Dushman, Sherdil, Nai Jeena, and Bhanwaray.