Karachi man burns son alive for not doing homework

KARACHI – In a shocking incident reported from the country’s largest city, a man set his son on fire by pouring kerosene oil on him for not doing homework.

Reports in local media said Shaheer, 12 years old boy, succumbed to his injuries after his father immolated him on September 14.

The incident occurred in the Orangi Town area of Karachi. The culprit identified as Nazeer Khan first escaped however he was arrested after his wife lodged a complaint.

In his statement, the culprit confessed to his crime while further investigation into the incident is underway.

The victim’s mother, Shazia, told cops that Shaheer was not doing his homework and his father got furious and poured the combustible liquid and lit up a matchstick to scare the boy which led to the fire. Shazia said she came for rescue upon commotion.

Man sets bank on fire for denying loan 04:10 PM | 27 Jan, 2022 NEW DELHI – Police in the southwestern state of India detained a businessman who set a bank branch on fire over ...

Nazir, who got panicked, tried to save his son by throwing clothes however the boy suffered serious burn injuries. He was rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi but the child succumbed to his wounds on September 16.