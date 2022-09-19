vivo Y55 — an elegant design, and value-for-money smartphone

These days, the market is completely flooded with numerous smartphone options. Some have fantastic displays, some get charged in no time, some come up with best-in-class camera features, and this list goes on and on. Now even if one finds any phone with a good balance of all these features, the price range goes out of reach. And hence, today's youth looks for a power-packed performance-driven phone that gives them great value for money.

To cater to this, the global technology company vivo came up with the latest addition to its Y-series, Y55. This phone is a complete package in itself. Why do we say that? Let's discuss this in detail.

This phone is fully power-packed when it comes to performance. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm processor enables it to consume less power and function swiftly in times of heavy workload. All this ensures an immersive video and gaming experience, which makes it an exciting gadget for youth.

vivo Y55 empowers users to download as many files as possible as it comes with 128GB large memory that is expandable to 1TB and extended RAM 2.0 (8GB+4GB RAM). This phone has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED rich colour screen and an in-display fingerprint scanner that ensures an exceptional viewing experience.

The minimalistic approach in design makes the overall look quite rich and elegant. The AG transfer print pattern offers a delicate matte touch and caters well to our fashionista youth. It's available in two sleek shades: Midnight Galaxy and Ice Dawn. All this makes vivo Y55 one of the best smartphones in terms of performance and style.

One of the most exciting features of this phone is its impressive 50MP HD rear camera and AI triple camera module for capturing clear and sharp images in every scenario. This camera will give users an edge over others and help them create and collect memories like never before. The phone has a 16MP front camera to click perfect selfies. Alongside this, it is also accompanied by Super Night Mode for both front and rear cameras, which enables users to capture classy photos in low light with clarity.

The selfie camera has a portrait mode equipped with features like AI face beauty, AI Multi-Frame Denoising Algorithm, etc., to create personalized portraits. It empowers users to add aesthetic value to mundane pictures and make the best of every shot. The video mode is enabled with EIS video stabilization that helps one remove shakiness from the video and shoot videos as steadily as professionals. Watching smooth and unhazy videos are eye-soothing experience in itself. All this shows that vivo sincerely attempts to get users the best of the imaging and film-making experiences through its smartphones.

We are constantly on our phones, which affects the phone's battery consumption, so here vivo Y55 offers a massive 5000mAh battery that easily lasts for a day or two. It becomes a lifesaver in our over-occupied and hectic schedules. In addition, vivo Y55 comes with a 44W FlashCharge that ensures quick and efficient charging so that the battery doesn't dry up while we are playing games or binge-watching shows.

Thus, the reasons mentioned above are good enough to prove that vivo Y55 is hitting every ball out of the park. vivo Y55 is delivering more than one can ask for in this budget range, be it in terms of camera capabilities, processor, battery performance, display features, and whatnot. These features make it an exciting and youth-centric product in the market, and there is no reason not to go for this complete package.