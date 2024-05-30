University student gang-raped, filmed by father-son duo in Okara

A horrific story of sexual assault surfaced from the east-central city of Okara where a varsity student was raped, and filmed by a father-son duo.
Reports in local media said, the 22-year-old victim, a university student who resided at the home of her older sister, was subjected to sexual assault by two culprits who are identified as father and son.
The victim's brother-in-law, Babar Ali, used to threaten her first, he then reportedly starting raping her, and even filmed the heinous sexual abuse. He threatened the girl to make the videos and photos viral if she filed any complaint.
The culprit's son also filmed explicit pictures from his father's mobile phone and blackmailed Nimra, forcing her to have physical relations with him.
After being subjected to rape, the 22-year-old became pregnant. Meanwhile, police at Division Police Station, Okara, lodged a case under sections related to rape and blackmailing and further proceedings are underway.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
