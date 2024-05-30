Search

Pakistan

University student gang-raped, filmed by father-son duo in Okara

11:38 AM | 30 May, 2024
University student gang-raped, filmed by father-son duo in Okara
A horrific story of sexual assault surfaced from the east-central city of Okara where a varsity student was raped, and filmed by a father-son duo. 

Reports in local media said, the 22-year-old victim, a university student who resided at the home of her older sister, was subjected to sexual assault by two culprits who are identified as father and son. 

The victim's brother-in-law, Babar Ali, used to threaten her first, he then reportedly starting raping her, and even filmed the heinous sexual abuse. He threatened the girl to make the videos and photos viral if she filed any complaint.

The culprit's son also filmed explicit pictures from his father's mobile phone and blackmailed Nimra, forcing her to have physical relations with him.

After being subjected to rape, the 22-year-old became pregnant. Meanwhile, police at Division Police Station, Okara, lodged a case under sections related to rape and blackmailing and further proceedings are underway.

