Lt Gen (r) Zahid Latif takes charge as new NUST rector

ISLAMABAD – Famous Pakistani academic and former lieutenant general of Pakistan Army Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif has officially assumed office as Rector of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).

Mr Latif is a graduate of several prestigious institutions, including National Defense University, Command and Staff College, and Peking University with multiple master’s degrees and Ph.D in diplomacy, as he specializes in military diplomacy, peace and conflict resolution, and South Asian politics.

He authored multiple research papers, contributing to global prosperity and stability. With an impressive academic background, Dr. Zahid brings a wealth of experience in research, development, and higher education at one of top institutions of the country.

Dr. Zahid’s career spans both academia and forces, having served as a senior faculty member at leading varsities both in Pakistan and internationally. In his glittery career, he served as Federal Secretary of Defence Production and gained significant expertise in advanced technologies and the global defense industry.

Beyond his administrative and military roles, Dr. Zahid is a senior fellow at the prestigious Chinese think tank, Taihe Institute. His academic work has been published in numerous research journals, and he has a lifelong passion for advancing education.

NUST academic community welcomed Dr. Latif’s appointment, in hope that he will improve NUST’s standing as a leading institution in higher education. With his extensive experience in research and global collaborations, Dr. Zahid is expected to drive further initiatives aimed at enhancing research, innovation, and international partnerships at National University of Sciences & Technology.