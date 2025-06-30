Ex-Punjab Governor Manzoor Wattoo faces heat for offering funeral while sitting in Land Cruiser

LAHORE – Former Punjab Minister Mian Manzoor Ahmad Wattoo made headlines as he attended a funeral without coming out of his AC vehicle, and it has everyone talking.

The viral clip, filmed during funeral of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Wattoo in Okara, shows jeep of seasoned politician parked in front row as funeral prayer is offered. While mourners stood under the scorching sun, Wattoo remained comfortably seated in his vehicle, a move that many have labeled as ‘tone-deaf and rude’.

The clip, shared online garnered tens of thousands of views and a lot of comments and triggered widespread outrage online.

Social media users were quick to point out stark contrast between Wattoo’s privileged position and the common men, many of whom attended funeral in muggy weather condition.

A video of former Punjab Chief Minister Mian Manzoor Wattoo has gone viral on social media, showing him sitting inside his air-conditioned vehicle during a funeral prayer, while others are seen standing outside in the scorching heat. #Pakistan #Islamabad #Lahore #Viral pic.twitter.com/MqCxUjpB29 — All About Pakistan (@Aboutpakistan90) June 29, 2025

Some suggested him to use chair or a wheelchair if he couldn’t stand as parking in front and sitting in his car during prayer raised eyebrows. Some even called it face of political elite as it is another example of how those in power often separate themselves from the people they claim to serve.

On the other hand, some social media users said the aging politician offered Janazah from his vehicle despite his medical condition. His presence reflects dignity, not disgrace, a user said.

Meanwhile, Manzoor Wattoo is yet to comment on the matter, as the internet is not letting it slide quietly.