SIMs registered with expired ID Cards to be blocked immediately: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to begin an immediate crackdown on mobile SIM cards registered using expired national identity cards, as announced following a key meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at NADRA headquarters.

According to reports, the initial phase will target SIMs issued on ID cards dated 2017 or earlier. Subsequent phases will expand this policy to cover deactivated ID cards issued after 2017, ensuring that mobile connections are only tied to valid and active identity cards.

The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), is also working to block SIMs registered under the names of deceased individuals or using expired ID cards.

During the session, concerns were raised about the storage of citizens’ biometric data by various public and private institutions in unsecured local databases, potentially exposing this sensitive information to breaches or misuse.

In response, the Chairman of NADRA proposed the implementation of a facial recognition system using NADRA’s secure central database. This would be especially helpful for citizens who encounter difficulties with fingerprint verification.

Minister Naqvi instructed all relevant departments to immediately stop storing biometric data independently and directed that a nationwide rollout of facial recognition technology be completed by December 31, 2025. The Interior Ministry will supervise the project to ensure timely implementation.

It was also noted that NADRA has extended its services to 44 additional tehsils and specific union councils across the country where such facilities were previously unavailable.

The minister further announced that NADRA offices will be established in all 31 union councils of Islamabad by June 30, 2025. Emphasizing improved services for overseas Pakistanis, he directed a review in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to determine where NADRA’s presence is most urgently needed abroad.

To expand access, approval was granted to set up new NADRA regional centers in Multan, Sukkur, and Gwadar.