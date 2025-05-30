Punjab enforces animal birth control policy after court bans killing of stray dogs

LAHORE – Following the Lahore High Court’s declaration that killing stray dogs is illegal, the Punjab government has formally implemented the Animal Birth Control Policy 2021.

Under this policy, measures such as sterilization, vaccination, registration, and rehabilitation will be carried out across the province to control the stray dog population.

In the final verdict of the case Iraj Hassan and others vs. Government of Punjab on May 22, 2025, the court declared all actions involving shooting, poisoning, or killing stray dogs through cruel means as unconstitutional and illegal.

While delivering the judgment on the petition filed by Advocate Iraj Hassan and Advocate Altamash Saeed, the court emphasized that killing stray dogs violates basic human compassion, legal standards, and international principles.

It was noted that the cruel killing of stray dogs is mostly reported in major housing societies, and in some districts, municipal staff have been found involved in such acts.

The absence of a dedicated helpline or active authority to report stray dog incidents remains a major concern. The Police Animal Rescue Center is nearly non-functional, and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also lacks sufficient staff and resources.

Advocate Altamash Saeed welcomed the court’s ruling as a major success in ending inhumane practices. He revealed that during the hearings, a representative from the Police Animal Rescue Center was summoned but failed to appear. However, the Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Department and other relevant institutions assured the court that the Animal Birth Control Policy 2021 will be fully enforced to prevent the cruel killing of dogs.

Under the policy, stray dogs will be captured humanely and taken to animal shelters where they will receive vaccinations and undergo sterilization. Once healthy, they will be returned to their original areas, and tagging will be done for identification. Only dogs that are severely injured or terminally ill will be euthanized humanely under veterinary supervision using Sodium Pentothal.

Shelter homes will be set up in every tehsil to house these animals. These facilities will be operated in collaboration with private welfare organizations and government bodies. The public will also be educated on compassionate behavior toward animals and responsible pet ownership.

Monitoring committees have been formed at the district, tehsil, and provincial levels to ensure the policy’s implementation.

Experts believe the court’s decision will stop the brutal killing of stray dogs, but immediate implementation of TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return) and the establishment of shelter homes still seems unlikely. According to Dr. Haider Ali Khan, spokesperson for the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, municipal corporation staff will be responsible for capturing dogs and handing them over to centers for sterilization before returning them.

The Livestock Department has already notified veterinary hospitals in all districts and tehsils about the policy. While the policy offers a comprehensive and reformative framework, effective implementation will require ongoing cooperation among district administrations, NGOs, veterinary experts, and local communities, along with budgetary support. The government has also assured the allocation of funds for this policy in the upcoming fiscal year.