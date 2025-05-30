Mahira Khan shares BTS glimpses from upcoming film ‘Love Guru’

Pakistani showbiz superstar Mahira Khan has shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from her upcoming film “Love Guru” with her fans.

The film, set to release in cinemas across Pakistan on Eidul Azha, is already creating buzz on social media. Joining the excitement, Mahira Khan posted moments from the film’s shoot.

In a video shared on Instagram, Mahira can be seen filming at various locations in London, showcasing her intense acting in some scenes and playful moments in others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Fans and movie lovers are loving the video. Love Guru will hit local and international screens this Eid, and anticipation among fans is growing.

The film’s promotional song “Ateno Mauj Karawan” and the title track “Dil Torn Waliya” are also going viral on social media.