Friend killed over money in Lahore’s Defence; suspect arrested

Lahore police have arrested a suspect accused of killing his close friend for money in Defence. Using advanced technology, the Gulberg Police traced the suspect, Abdullah Shahid, and apprehended him from Walton.

According to SP Model Town, Abdullah Shahid was a close friend of the victim, Ahsan Saleem, who worked as a manager at the Bank of Punjab’s Gulberg branch.

Providing details, SP Model Town Iqlaaqullah Tarar stated that on the evening of November 22, Abdullah called Ahsan and asked him to meet at Walton’s 27-Number Stop. Abdullah had rented a car for the meeting, and the two drove to Defence’s H-Block. During their return, Abdullah demanded money from Ahsan, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Abdullah shot Ahsan in the head, killing him instantly.

Abdullah then took Ahsan’s mobile phone and wallet to conceal his identity. Later that night, he disposed of Ahsan’s body in a canal near Harbanspura.

The case came to light when Abdullah used Ahsan’s phone to request PKR 50,000 from Ahsan’s wife via an online transaction. Suspicious of the message, Ahsan’s wife alerted the police through the emergency helpline.

Following the tip-off, SP Model Town formed a special team under the supervision of SHO Gulberg to investigate the case. The team tracked Abdullah’s movements and arrested him.

A case has been registered against the suspect, and further investigations are underway. SP Model Town assured that justice would be served, emphasizing that those who take the law into their own hands will face strict legal action.