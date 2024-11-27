Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold registers recovery after massive losses in Pakistan 

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday a day after it registered significant losses.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Associatio showed per tola gold price increased by Rs1,600 to settle at Rs275,900.

Similarly, the prices of the 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,372 to reach Rs236,540.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $2,647 from $2,631, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,400 and Rs.2,914.95, respectively.

A day earlier, the price of gold in Pakistan witnessed a big drop on Tuesday. The price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased massively by Rs4,100, settling at Rs274,300.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs3,515, taking it to Rs235,168.

