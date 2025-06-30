Pakistani court grills Govt for turning Back on Dr Aafia Siddiqui

LAHORE – Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the federal government to share clear explanation for its decision not to become party in Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s legal case in the US.

The matter was taken up during a hearing on a petition filed by Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, who raised concerns about her sister’s deteriorating health and sought efforts for her repatriation to Pakistan. Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing, which was attended by petitioner’s counsel Advocate Imran Shafiq, the additional attorney general, and other relevant officials.

During court proceedings, the additional attorney general informed court that Paksitani government had chosen not to offer legal assistance or join the case in US. However, the court questioned the basis of this decision.

“On what grounds was this decision made?” Justice Ishaq asked, as he mentioned that such important matters cannot be left without proper justification. “This is a constitutional court. Any decision made by the government or the Attorney General must be reasoned. Unexplained decisions have no place here,” the judge remarked.

The court ordered that reasons behind government’s stance be presented at the next hearing. The case has been adjourned until Friday, July 4.