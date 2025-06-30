Petrol, Diesel Prices move up again for July 2025 in UAE; Full prices here

ABU DHABI – Petrol, diesel prices in UAE are set to climb up again in July 2025, after upward trend in global oil markets. UAE’s Fuel Price Committee announced new rates on Monday, reflecting increased international crude prices and ongoing market volatility.

UAE’s Fuel Price Committee announced revised fuel prices for month of July 2025, reflecting a noticeable increase across all categories of petrol and diesel.

As per official update, Super 98 petrol will now cost Dh2.70 per litre, up from Dh2.58 in June. Special 95 petrol has also seen a rise, priced at Dh2.58 per litre, compared to Dh2.47 last month.

Fuel Type Old Price New Price Change Super 98 Petrol 2.58 2.70 +0.12 Special 95 Petrol 2.47 2.58 +0.11 E-Plus 91 Petrol 2.39 2.51 +0.12 Diesel 2.45 2.63 +0.18

Motorists using E-Plus 91 petrol will now pay Dh2.51 per litre, an increase from Dh2.39 in June. Diesel prices have also gone up significantly, reaching Dh2.63 per litre, rising from Dh2.45 the previous month.

The price adjustments come as part of the UAE’s monthly review mechanism, which aligns local fuel prices with global market trends. These changes are expected to have a moderate impact on transportation and logistics costs across the country.