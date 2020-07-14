Second phase of easy startup loans for youth launched

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar announced on Tuesday that the Kamyab Jawan Programme has entered its second phase to facilitate youth to start own business.

Under the program, which was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan last year, the youth can borrow between Rs100,000 and Rs25 million.

He said that the decision was made in view of the intermittent coronavirus lockdowns that caused financial problems for citizens.

"The youth just needs a business plan and the government will provide loans without asking for a guarantee," Geo News quoted him as saying.

He urged the young people to take full advantage of this programme.

Dar further said that the limit of unsecured loans has also been increased from Rs500,000 to Rs1 million. Moreover, all Islamic banks across the country will be included in the programme.