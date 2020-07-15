NMU VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha dies of COVID-19

MULTAN - Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor and famous surgeon Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha has died of coronavirus today (Wednesday).

According to media reports, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha developed COVID-19 over three weeks ago and he had isolated himself at home.

Dr Mustafa was hospitalized when he started feeling difficulty in breathing and the doctors treating him decided to put him on ventilator.

Later, he was shifted to Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) on improvement in his health condition, where he remained on ventilator for 13 days.

His funeral prayer will be offered in the hostel’s ground of Nishtar Medical University today.