NMU VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha dies of COVID-19
Web Desk
09:45 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
NMU VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha dies of COVID-19
Share

MULTAN - Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor and famous surgeon Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha has died of coronavirus today (Wednesday).

According to media reports, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha developed COVID-19 over three weeks ago and he had isolated himself at home.

Dr Mustafa was hospitalized when he started feeling difficulty in breathing and the doctors treating him decided to put him on ventilator.

Later, he was shifted to Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) on improvement in his health condition, where he remained on ventilator for 13 days.

His funeral prayer will be offered in the hostel’s ground of Nishtar Medical University today.

More From This Category
Int’l airlines issue new travel advisory for ...
12:13 PM | 15 Jul, 2020
Balochistan decides to upgrade colleges
11:00 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
NMU VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha dies of COVID-19
09:45 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
PM Imran visits Diamer-Bhasha Dam project today
08:55 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
PM Imran orders countrywide crackdown against ...
08:28 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
Second phase of easy startup loans for youth ...
11:54 PM | 14 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgic stuns in recent Instagram post
10:28 AM | 15 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr