Esra Bilgic stuns in recent Instagram post

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, essaying the role of Halime Sultan in Diriliş: Ertuğrul, is nothing but sheer perfection in her latest Instagram post.

The star diva looks ethereal in the photoshoot she recently did for a Pakistani magazine recently.

The Ertugrul star oozes glamour as she donned a seamless peach gown with a slit and a amped up her look with a messy hairstyle. Her post has garnered thousands of likes within no time.

Pakistani fans are smitten with the entire cast of Dirilis Ertugrul, especially Bilgic, and her popularity continues to escalate each day. From magazine covers to ambassadorship, the Turkish beauty has the entire nation swooning.

Last week, rumours about her becoming the ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi had been rife on social media. Esra has already been signed by a major local brand as the face of their new campaign.

