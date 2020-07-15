Balochistan decides to upgrade colleges
11:00 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
Balochistan decides to upgrade colleges
QUETTA - Balochistan government has decided to upgrade colleges in the province.

According to official sources at the Planning and Development department, in a bid to provide all modern facilities to improve quality of education, the provincial government will spent 569 million rupees for purchase of equipment.

The government has also allocated 301 million rupees to award the status of Degree College to 39 intermediate colleges. 

