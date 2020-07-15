PM Imran orders countrywide crackdown against wheat hoarders
ISLAMABAD - Chairing a meeting on ensuring adequate supply of wheat and flour across the country at controlled rates, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a countrywide crackdown against hoarders of wheat on urgent basis.
During the meeting, the prime minister directed early finalization of the plan to implement decision on import of wheat to meet future needs.
He also directed taking comprehensive and systematic administrative measures to further improve inter-provincial coordination and ensure affordable prices of wheat and flour countrywide.
He asked the provincial chief secretaries to ensure zero tolerance policy against adulteration of food commodities and not to make any concessions in this regard.
