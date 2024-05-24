Haier's Her Rung; Shines Better Than All

In a world where gender equality remains an ongoing struggle, initiatives that prioritize the empowerment of women stand as beacons of hope. Haier, a global leader in home appliances, has taken a significant step forward in this regard with the introduction of Her Rung, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at making sustainable futures for women.
Her Rung represented a multifaceted approach towards empowerment, focusing not only on providing support to female customers but also on equipping women with the skills and resources they need to thrive independently. In Pakistan many girls with basic education aren’t able to earn for themselves and be financially independent. So, this is a skill enhancement program designed to vest women from all walks of life. Through a combination of training sessions, mentorship programs, and hands-on experience, Haier not only training but also equipping women with the tools they needed to polish technical skills offering them a platform to unlock their full potential.
Her Rung is a catalyst for change. By investing in women's empowerment, Haier did not only uplift individual lives but also contributes towards the larger goal of creating a more equitable society. Empowered women have the ability to drive economic growth, promote social progress, and effect positive change within their communities. Through Her Rung, Haier is helping to break down barriers and pave the way for a brighter future for all.
Her Rung is not just a one-time effort through continued support and investment, Haier is dedicated to helping women achieve their goals and aspirations, both now and in the future. By providing opportunities for growth and advancement so they can be Hero of their own stories, feel empowered and make prosperous society for generations to come.
Let us not only reflect on the progress that has been made but also recommit ourselves to the work that lies ahead. Haier's Her Rung initiative serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when we come together to empower women and create a more just and equitable world. With Her Rung, the future is bright and full of endless possibilities for women everywhere.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
