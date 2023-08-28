Saba Qamar goes makeup free in candid video

Saba Qamar, the reigning queen of Lollywood, has an undeniable charm that can captivate anyone with just a glance. With her stunning looks and impressive talent, she has become a favourite among numerous brands, and her social media is filled with pictures of her portraits.

Her illustrious career and versatility have made her one of Pakistan's most sought-after actresses, making her a role model for many.

In a recent gesture, the esteemed star of "Cheekh" took to her Instagram stories, sharing a candid no makeup look video while seated in a car. She exudes a relaxed charm, dressed in a sky blue off-the-shoulder shirt and complemented by a pair of square glasses.

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah.