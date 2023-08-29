Sadaf Kanwal celebrates 30th birthday with friends and family

In the world of entertainment, Sadaf Kanwal stands as a luminary, adorned with acclaim as both an actress and a model. Her story took a unique turn when she married actor Shahroz Sabzwari, a union that has captivated the public's attention, frequently making headlines.

Their journey has now blossomed into parenthood with the arrival of their precious daughter, Zahra Shahroz.

Recently, Sadaf celebrated her 30th birthday. Shahroz orchestrated a gathering of her closest friends, ensuring the presence of those closest to her heart as they came together to celebrate her special day. Shahroz's father and mother, Behroze Sabzwari and Safina Behroze, also joined the festivities.

Clad in a laid-back black shirt coupled with jeans and heels, the birthday girl effortlessly emanated an aura of refined simplicity. Her hair, tastefully fashioned into a chic yet relaxed messy updo, contributed to her natural and flawless charm. Adding a personal touch to the festivities, Shahroz captured moments of his wife's preparation for the celebration, with the popular soundtrack "With You" by AP Dhillon in the background.

"You’re just too good to be true, CAN’T take my eyes off of you ♥️

-

Happy Birthday Baby ✨" Shahroz captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahroz Sabzwari (@shahrozsabzwari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneela Murtaza (@anilamurtaza)

Sadaf commented on the post "Love you always". Others also filled the comment section with wishes and heart emojis.