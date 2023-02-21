Mamya Shajaffar faces backlash over latest pictures in backless top

Maham Shahid Jaffar aka Mamya Shajaffar is a renowned Pakistani model, dancer, actor, and illustrator who has become a symbol of strength and resilience.

She is notorious for her bold and daring fashion choices, as well as her unapologetic attitude in proudly showcasing her curves. Her confidence and charisma have earned her immense respect and admiration in her homeland and beyond.

The 23-year-old has landed in hot waters yet again with her latest Instagram post. She paired a golden, backless top with black pants, and added a hint of eastern charm with a bejewelled black dupatta from Lajwanti with the caption, "One doesn’t become a star darling, you either are one or you’re not. Boy do I love Babylon!"

The moral brigade made it abundantly clear in the comment section that they viewed the actions of the woman in question as completely unacceptable and wrong, dubbing her the Pakistani version of Urfi Javed and openly criticising her for her behaviour.

On the work front, Shajaffar was lauded for her performance in Meesni.