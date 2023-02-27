Fact-check: Has Pakistan exempted local medical graduates from mandatory licensing examination?

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) has revoked a condition for medical graduates to take the National Licensing Examination (NLC) to get permanent registration certificates, it was claimed by social media users and local media.

Whet it was cross-checked the claim found true as the PMDC issued a press release in this regard on Feb 10, stating that the decision was taken after the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC), which was made during the PTI government, was converted back to PMDC.

Federal government has abolished the mandatory licensing exam for medical graduates. Now, every student will automatically receive a license upon graduation. 🙆https://t.co/NvWNRthJP5 — Basit (@iBasitt) February 12, 2023

“As promised by Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, PM&DC has started issuing permanent Registration Certificates from 8th February 2023, to doctors who graduated from Pakistani Medical and Dental colleges, without the requirement of National Licensing Examination (NLE),” read the press release.

As per previous law of PM the local graduates had to appear and pass the NLE exam before getting their permanent registration. The test was heavily criticised by the medical community asking the then PTI government to withdraw it.

Registrar PM&DC Dr. Suleman Ahmed said, as per new Law of PM&DC Act 2022, the Pakistan graduates having undergraduate degrees from foreign Institutions will take the National Registration Examination (NRE).

Meanwhile, Dr Faisal Sultan, who was the special assistant to former prime minister Imran Khan on health in 2020, defended the decision of taking the NLE. He said the practice is exercised in the United Kingdom or the United States of America.