Price hike in 94 medicines challenged in LHC

01:03 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
Price hike in 94 medicines challenged in LHC
Share

LAHORE – Federal government’s increase in prices of 94 medicines has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC) today (Saturday).

According to media details, the LHC has been requested in the petition filed to declare null and void the recent price hike in the medicines that include medicines used for fever, headache, heart disease, malaria, diabetes, sore throat and flu.

Earlier, the federal government has approved an increase in the prices of 94 medicines by anywhere from 9% to 262%.

The medicines whose prices have been increased also include antibiotics, abdominal pain, medicines for eye, ear, tooth, mouth and blood infection, skin diseases and post-childbirth drugs.

Pharmaceutical companies will not be allowed to raise prices any further until June 2021. 

Of these medicines, 68 are local and 26 are imported. 

More From This Category
World Contraception Day 2020 — Experts for ...
12:18 AM | 27 Sep, 2020
Pak Army solider martyred in Indian firing along ...
11:34 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
PIA indebted to Karachi plane crash survivor for ...
10:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
13 burnt alive after passenger vehicle catches ...
09:44 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
Sindh CM inaugurates Manora Beach Road
09:14 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
Balochistan suggests delay in reopening schools ...
08:59 PM | 26 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘I don’t consume narcotics nor promote consumption of any such substance’
05:22 PM | 26 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr