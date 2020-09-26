Price hike in 94 medicines challenged in LHC
LAHORE – Federal government’s increase in prices of 94 medicines has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC) today (Saturday).
According to media details, the LHC has been requested in the petition filed to declare null and void the recent price hike in the medicines that include medicines used for fever, headache, heart disease, malaria, diabetes, sore throat and flu.
Earlier, the federal government has approved an increase in the prices of 94 medicines by anywhere from 9% to 262%.
The medicines whose prices have been increased also include antibiotics, abdominal pain, medicines for eye, ear, tooth, mouth and blood infection, skin diseases and post-childbirth drugs.
Pharmaceutical companies will not be allowed to raise prices any further until June 2021.
Of these medicines, 68 are local and 26 are imported.
