India involved in money-laundering, facilitating terrorists against neighboring countries: FinCEN
Web Desk
01:19 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
PARIS - Paris-based Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has exposed India and said that Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi played its role as a facilitator of terrorists and involved in money laundering, and backing terrorists against the neighbouring countries by doing financial support.

A Paris-based International bureau monitoring financial crimes reported on Saturday that the Indian role in financing terrorism and committing a violation of international laws.

While exposing Indian real face, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) revealed that 44 Indian banks were involved in money laundering including Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Induslnd Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Indian banks laundered approximately 1.53 billion Dollars through 3,201 illegal transactions, the report added.

Meanwhile, a recent report by the United Nations (UN) has identified the presence of terrorist groups in Kerala and Assam states of India.

