Watch: Falak Shabir drops new song 'Dard Kahani’

Singer Falaq Shabir’s latest single ‘Dard Kahani’ is all about the pain of heartbreak.

The song, featuring actress Mehrunisa’ is soulful and moving. There are many variations within Falaq’s vocals and the intensity with which he sings is enough to hypnotize anyone.

The dramatic visuals show Falaq and his love having a good time until they are separated by the girls father(essayed by Nayyar Ijaz). Ultimately the love birds have to let go of each other and drown in the pain of their suffering.

“You cannot love someone without pain and sacrifice. Pain is the ultimate price you pay for loving someone and there is a pleasure in pain. Listen to our song Dard Kahani to feel the pin of love,” read the description of the song.

Falak Shabir is one of the few names that cross our mind when one thinks about artistes that have managed to establish massive fan followings in Pakistan and otherwise.

He has delivered numerous hits in the past and you will have the musician’s songs on repeat for their impassioned vibe.

