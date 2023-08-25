Kristin K. Hawkins assumes charge as US's new Consul General in Lahore

LAHORE - Kristin K. Hawkins assumed her position as the new United States Consul General in Lahore today. Ms. Hawkins succeeds Mr. William K. Makaneole in the role.
“I look forward to meeting and working with the people in Punjab Province to strengthen the longstanding partnership between the United States and Pakistan,” Ms Hawkins said.
“There are many opportunities for us to jointly advance our two countries’ shared interests, including by strengthening economic ties, addressing shared climate and environmental challenges through the U.S.-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework, and expanding our people-to-people connections.”
Ms. Hawkins, the 34th U.S. Consul General in Lahore, is a career member of the U.S. Foreign Service and most recently served as the Coordinator for Economic and Development Assistance at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad. In that role, she oversaw efforts relating to planning and implementing U.S. civilian assistance programs in Pakistan.
Ms. Hawkins also previously worked in Pakistan from 2015 to 2017 in the U.S. Embassy's Public Diplomacy Section, where she managed academic and professional exchange programs and coordinated media engagements.
Her other prior assignments in the U.S. Department of State include Senior Georgia Desk Officer in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs in Washington; Deputy Spokesperson in Kyiv, Ukraine; Political Officer and Front Office Staff Assistant in Moscow, Russia; and Consular Officer in Kingston, Jamaica.
Ms. Hawkins is from Virginia and has a bachelor's degree in foreign affairs and economics from the University of Virginia. She speaks Russian and has studied Ukrainian and French.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continues to face unprecedented pressure against the US dollar, with further depreciation observed on Friday morning.
In the interbank market, there was a significant uptick in the value of the US dollar, surging by 28 paisas. This surge propelled the interbank exchange rate to Rs300.50 per dollar, signifying a substantial shift in the currency exchange landscape.
This record-breaking trend began on Thursday, as the US dollar shattered all previous records, crossing the Rs300 threshold in the interbank market for the first time in history. The US currency continued to strengthen, gaining an additional 58 paisas and reaching an unprecedented milestone of Rs300.22 in the interbank market.
In the open market, the US dollar had already breached the triple century mark a few days prior. Additionally, opportunistic entities in the currency market, colloquially referred to as the “dollar mafia,” are capitalizing on this situation.
In just a fortnight, the US dollar has seen a staggering increase of Rs13 in the interbank market and an Rs18 gain in the open market during the interim caretaker government’s tenure. In the open market, it rose by another Rs3, reaching a value of Rs315.
On Wednesday, the US dollar maintained its historic high rate in the Pakistani currency market, opening the trading session with another increase in value. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the greenback gained an additional 63 paisas in the interbank market, trading at Rs299.63. In the open market, the US currency strengthened by Rs3, reaching Rs310.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,110.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Karachi
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Quetta
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Attock
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Multan
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
