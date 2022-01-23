Pakistan sees second-highest daily Covid caseload as positivity shoots to 13pc
Pakistan sees second-highest daily Covid caseload as positivity shoots to 13pc
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 7,586 new Covid infections during the last 24 hours, the second-highest daily case count since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Pakistan last reported more than 7,600 daily coronavirus cases on January 21, 2022, making it the highest daily toll of infections.

The recent data from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) platform shows 20 deaths in the last 24 hours while the overall death toll has now surged to 29,098 amid the alarming trend.

Meanwhile, the country's cases toll jumped to 1,367,605 while the national Covid positivity ratio jumped to 13 percent.

Pakistan conducted a total of 58,334 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,083. Around 647 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,367,605.

As many as 523,774 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 462,323 in Punjab, 184,455 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 117,436 in Islamabad, 33,910 in Balochistan, 35,218 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,489 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,105 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,738 in Sindh, 5,974 in KP, 976 in Islamabad, 750 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 187 in Gilgit Baltistan.

