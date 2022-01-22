Pakistan issues fresh guidelines for mosques amid alarming surge in Covid cases

ISLAMABAD – Authorities have issued new restrictions for mosques in a bid to control the rapidly rising cases of the fifth wave of the Covid pandemic.

Reports in local media said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) for mosques and worship places across the South Asian country as daily Covid toll spiked to record high.

As per the new SOPs, only vaccinated members are allowed to offer prayer in mosques or worship places, and wearing face masks has been declared mandatory.

All worshippers will be required to maintain a social distancing of at least six feet and mosques’ administrations have been asked to remove mats and carpets from their premises.

Furthermore, elderly and ill members are urged to offer prayer at home. NCOC also recommended the use of hand sanitizer frequently organizing prayer in open spaces or ensuring proper ventilation to curb the novel virus.

Officials also recommend worshippers to perform ablution at home while short sermons are advised for Friday prayer.

Earlier this week, the nerve center of the country’s anti-Covid strategy placed stern restrictions in cities with an over 10 percent Covid-19 positivity ratio.

In light of new curbs, there will be a complete ban on all types of indoor gatherings, including dine-in and weddings. Outdoor weddings have also been restricted to 300 fully vaccinated individuals in Covid-affected cities.

NCOC also directed to close all schools where the covid positivity ratio is high. The top coronavirus monitoring body in a notification said “Education institutions, premises, sections, specific classes with high positivity to be closed for ONE week”.

It added that the provincial administration will take decision about the closure of schools in consultation with district health, education authorities, and school administrations.