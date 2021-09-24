Pakistan reports 2,223 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 2,223 new coronavirus infections while 50 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus stands at 27,482 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,234,828.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,789 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,146,394. The positivity ratio dropped to 4.23 percent.

Statistics 24 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,788

Positive Cases: 2233

Positivity % : 4.23%

Deaths : 50

Patients on Critical Care: 4409 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 24, 2021

At least 453,858 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 426,639 in Punjab 172,498 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,764 in Islamabad, 32,828 in Balochistan, 33,955 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,286 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 52,788 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,102,117 since the first case was reported.