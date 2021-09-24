Pakistan reports 2,223 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 2,223 new coronavirus infections while 50 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center said Friday.
According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus stands at 27,482 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,234,828.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,789 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,146,394. The positivity ratio dropped to 4.23 percent.
Statistics 24 Sep 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 24, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,788
Positive Cases: 2233
Positivity % : 4.23%
Deaths : 50
Patients on Critical Care: 4409
At least 453,858 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 426,639 in Punjab 172,498 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,764 in Islamabad, 32,828 in Balochistan, 33,955 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,286 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 52,788 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,102,117 since the first case was reported.
Pakistan receives another 10mn doses of Covid ... 03:52 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received another ten million doses of Chinese-made Covid vaccine, as the country ...
- Pakistan reports 2,223 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths08:47 AM | 24 Sep, 2021
- Women can claim inheritance in their lifetime only: SC12:15 AM | 24 Sep, 2021
- National T20 Cup: Defending Champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Central ...11:45 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
-
-
- Ayeza Khan all praises for Imran Abbas’s new look05:45 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Adnan Shah Tipu reveals why he rejected 'Sacred Games 2'05:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Alizeh Shah spotted playing with her fluffy cat in latest viral videos04:33 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021