IHC directs authorities to increase sentence of child pornography convicts to 20 years

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has directed federal authorities to increase the punishment for child pornography convicts to 20 years.

Reports in local media said an amendment will be made in Section 19A of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 in light of the recent remarks of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The court, in the 24-page judgment, ruled that the punishment under PECA should be increased to a minimum of 20 years as the punishment for child pornography under the PECA is currently seven years.

Furthermore, the court directed authorities not to produce the victim with the accused maintaining that the statement should be recorded through a video link. Justice Kayani also directed that trial courts should ensure in-camera hearing of such cases.

The judge made the remarks during the hearing of a case against Shehzad Khaliq, who was given 14 years in jail and ordered to pay a fine of Rs1 million.

The culprit had filed an appeal against his sentence from a lower court. The case against the Shehzad Khaliq was registered on August 25, 2019, on the complaint of the victim's father.

The man was accused of assaulting and filming inappropriate clips of a child in 2019. A mobile phone and an unlicensed pistol were also recovered from his possession. Around 23,000 pornographic photos and more than 800 clips were recovered in which he can be seen harassing the victims.

Pakistan's shame: Country's biggest child ... 02:33 PM | 8 Aug, 2015 LAHORE/KASUR - Punjab’s Child Protection Bureau has disclosed country's largest child pornography ring, in ...

He filed an appeal in the high court requesting relaxation in his punishment which was trashed by the court on Saturday.

Last year in November, the Supreme Court of Pakistan remarked that culprits involved in child pornography cases do not deserve bail.