Sania Mirza, PCB wish Shoaib Malik on his 40th birthday

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wished her husband Shoaib Malik on his 40th birthday.

“May you continue to age backwards and give everyone a complex, including me," she wrote on her Instagram handle as she shared a candid picture in which the couple, along with their son Izhaan, could be seen sitting in an aeroplane.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board also shared a short video of Shoaib Malik to mark his birthday.

Taking to their official Twitter account, the PCB posted a video of Shoaib Malik hitting awesome boundaries in a match against Bangladesh.

Happy Birthday @realshoaibmalik 🎂



The all-rounder has so far represented Pakistan in 446 matches, scoring 11,867 runs. He has taken 218 wickets. pic.twitter.com/A4m9dUyL49 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 1, 2022