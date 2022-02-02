Sania Mirza, PCB wish Shoaib Malik on his 40th birthday
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wished her husband Shoaib Malik on his 40th birthday.

“May you continue to age backwards and give everyone a complex, including me," she wrote on her Instagram handle as she shared a candid picture in which the couple, along with their son Izhaan, could be seen sitting in an aeroplane.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board also shared a short video of Shoaib Malik to mark his birthday.

Taking to their official Twitter account, the PCB posted a video of Shoaib Malik hitting awesome boundaries in a match against Bangladesh.

PSL-7: Multan Sultans defeat Islamabad United by ...

KARACHI – Multan Sultans defeated the Islamabad United by 20 runs in the eighth match of the 34-match Pakistan ...

