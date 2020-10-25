Karachi police chief tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI – Additional Inspector General of Karachi police Ghulam Nabi Memon has been infected with the novel COVID-19 and has quarantined himself at his home.

As per the police officials, CIA DIG Arif Hanif was given additional charge of the AIG Karachi in the absence of Ghulam Nabi Memon.

19 policemen had embraced martyrdom while discharging their duties due to coronavirus while 24 cops were undergoing treatment. 3,366 of the infected personnel had recovered from the infection.

Pakistan reports 9 new deaths, 832 fresh cases of ... 11:13 AM | 25 Oct, 2020 ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed 9 more lives in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to ...

Yesterday, Pakistan reported its highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases after three months, government data showed.

As per the data, the country reported 847 news cases on October 23 out of 31,009 samples taken by the health authorities. The country also reported 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours.