Karachi police chief tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
01:21 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
Karachi police chief tests positive for coronavirus
Share

KARACHI – Additional Inspector General of Karachi police Ghulam Nabi Memon has been infected with the novel COVID-19 and has quarantined himself at his home.

As per the police officials, CIA DIG Arif Hanif was given additional charge of the AIG Karachi in the absence of Ghulam Nabi Memon.

19 policemen had embraced martyrdom while discharging their duties due to coronavirus while 24 cops were undergoing treatment. 3,366 of the infected personnel had recovered from the infection.

Pakistan reports 9 new deaths, 832 fresh cases of ... 11:13 AM | 25 Oct, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed 9 more lives in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to ...

Yesterday, Pakistan reported its highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases after three months, government data showed.

As per the data, the country reported 847 news cases on October 23 out of 31,009 samples taken by the health authorities. The country also reported 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan reports highest number of new COVID-19 ... 10:27 AM | 24 Oct, 2020

LAHORE – Pakistan has reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus, the number of total active ...

More From This Category
15 men gang-raped, filmed teenage sisters in ...
02:16 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar inaugurates much awaited ...
01:44 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
First Pakistani women police warden selected for ...
01:06 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
Safe City Project: CM Sindh Murad directs to ...
12:43 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
Authorities to crackdown on smoke emitting ...
12:19 PM | 25 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Scarlett Johansson to star in 'Bride' for Apple, A24
04:06 PM | 24 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr