Pakistan develops COVID-19 vaccine strategy

Web Desk
04:58 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Pakistan develops COVID-19 vaccine strategy
Share

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of National Health Services says the government has developed a COVID-19 vaccine strategy in response to global best practices.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, under this strategy the government has prioritized the groups most likely to be the initial recipients of a potential vaccine.

It said an expert committee on COVID-19 vaccine has been working on technical oversight and review of safety and efficacy data coming in from trials.

The Prime Minister has shown special interest in ensuring quality vaccine at the earliest for Pakistani population and the government has, in principle, approved specific funding to obtain an effective vaccine.

No vaccine in the history of medicine has been as eagerly anticipated as that to protect against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Vaccination is widely regarded as the only true exit strategy from the pandemic that is currently spreading globally.

More From This Category
Ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf tests positive for ...
10:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Play your part for the Muslim world, Pakistan FM ...
09:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
NDMA chairman tests positive with COVID-19
09:41 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Certificates, ...
09:18 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
MQM founder, PMLN leader named in FIA's 'most ...
09:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
NAB closes inquiry against PML-Q's Ch Pervaiz ...
08:58 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr