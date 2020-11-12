Top Afghan envoy calls on Pakistan Army chief

Web Desk
05:07 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Top Afghan envoy calls on Pakistan Army chief
Share

RAWALPINDI – Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, according to the military's media wing.

The COAS welcomed the Ambassador to Pakistan and expressed hope that his services will help optimize Pak - Afg bilateral relations, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional security situation, ongoing Afghan Peace Process, border management and defence and security cooperation were discussed. The two noted the exceptional brotherly relations between both countries and pledged to further improve the same.

